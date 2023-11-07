Discovering Ötzi the Iceman: Ancestry and Appearance Revisited

Ötzi the iceman, the mummified corpse discovered trapped in the ice of the Italian Alps, continues to amaze researchers with new insights into his genetic history and physical appearance. Recent studies have revealed that Ötzi had genes associated with male-pattern baldness and a darker skin tone. These findings challenge previous assumptions about his complexion and ancestry.

Previously, it was believed that Ötzi’s darkened skin resulted from his preservation in the ice. However, researchers now believe that this was likely his original skin color. The analysis of his higher-coverage genome, made possible by advancements in DNA sequencing technology, confirms that Ötzi had the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European individuals.

Albert Zink, co-author of the study and head of the Eurac Research Institute for Mummy Studies, emphasizes that the new sequencing technology allowed for more accurate analysis and corrected earlier findings. Ötzi’s genomes were first sequenced in 2012, revealing traits of a light-skinned, light-eyed hairy male. However, this recent study challenges those initial results.

Moreover, the study also reveals Ötzi’s surprising ancestry. Previous research had suggested a genetic affinity between Ötzi and present-day Sardinians, with Steppe farmer-related ancestry. However, the sample from 2012 was contaminated with modern human DNA, potentially leading to skewed results. The new research utilizes a different extraction method, reducing contamination, and uncovers the fact that Ötzi shares a high proportion of genes with early farmers from Anatolia, challenging the previous hypothesis.

Johannes Krause from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, another co-author of the study, finds it unexpected not to find traces of eastern European Steppe herders in the analysis. He notes that genetically, Ötzi’s ancestors seem to have arrived directly from Anatolia without mixing with hunter-gatherer groups. These new findings shed light on Ötzi’s migration history and suggest that his population lived in an isolated area with limited contact with other populations.

Therefore, these recent discoveries provide a better understanding of Ötzi’s ancestry and physical appearance. Researchers now urge future reconstructions to reflect these new insights, depicting him with his original darker skin tone and Anatolian ancestry. Ötzi, the ancient iceman, continues to captivate us with his enduring mysteries and the remarkable stories his ancient remains have to tell.