Ottawa Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and 6 Injured at Wedding Celebration

A tragic incident unfolded in Ottawa, Canada, during a wedding celebration, resulting in two fatalities and six individuals sustaining injuries, according to local authorities.

Late Saturday evening, law enforcement and emergency personnel swiftly responded to reports of gunshots near the Gibford Drive convention center. The shooting incident took place outside the venue, involving attendees of the wedding.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both hailing from Toronto.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit has initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motives behind it. Authorities have stated that all potential leads are being diligently pursued but have emphasized that there is currently no indication of a hate-driven attack.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the police are earnestly urging any witnesses to come forward with information. Additionally, investigators are seeking any available footage from residents, visitors, or businesses in the vicinity who may have captured potential evidence on surveillance cameras, doorbells, or dashcams.

The Ottawa Police expressed their deep condolences, referring to the violence as a tragic and unacceptable event. They are actively engaging with community leaders to ensure that the families of the victims receive the necessary support during this distressing time.

