Tropical Storm Otis Threatens Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Tropical Storm Otis is brewing in the Pacific waters south of Mexico, posing a significant threat to the country’s Pacific coast. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches landfall.

Forecasters predict that Otis will reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Wednesday. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of Guerrero state, including the popular tourist destination of Acapulco.

Satellite imagery shows that Otis is exhibiting signs of a healthy tropical cyclone, with strong thunderstorms and expanding outflow at upper levels. The storm is benefiting from a moist environment and moderate wind shear, which could lead to rapid intensification.

If Otis arrives as a hurricane, it will be the third to make landfall in Mexico’s Pacific coast in less than three weeks. This is a significant departure from the long-term average of about 1.3 landfalling hurricanes in an entire season. The Pacific coast of Mexico has already experienced the impacts of Hurricane Norma and Hurricane Lidia earlier this month, causing significant damage and loss of life. Tropical Storm Max and Tropical Storm Hilary also made landfall in the region earlier this year.

The potential for heavy rainfall is a major concern with Otis. Widespread rains of 5-10 inches are expected, with localized totals in the 10-20 inch range. This could result in flash flooding and mudslides in Guerrero and western Oaxaca states.

As the climate continues to change, the frequency and intensity of tropical storms and hurricanes are expected to increase. It is important for coastal communities to remain vigilant and have evacuation plans in place to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.