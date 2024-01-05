The Ongoing Battle Against Femicide in South Africa

In recent news, the release of former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius on parole has reignited the debate about whether men who commit violence against women should be granted early release. South Africa, unfortunately, has a long-standing issue with femicide and violence directed towards women. According to a study conducted by the University of the Free State, an average of one woman died at the hands of her intimate partner every eight hours in 2020.

South Africa’s concerning statistics regarding violence against women are also highlighted by the United Nations, which ranked the country among the top five nations with the highest rates of the murder of women in 2019. These alarming numbers have led campaigners to advocate for exceptions to be made regarding early release for perpetrators of gender-based violence, in order to address the country’s pressing femicide problem.

One such advocate is Michael van Niekerk, the founder of Keep the Energy, an organization that raises awareness about violence against women, children, and LGBTQ+ individuals in South Africa. Van Niekerk strongly believes that those responsible for gender-based violence and murder should not be granted parole due to the potential risk they pose if released. He has witnessed cases of repeat offenders and holds the opinion that stricter measures must be implemented.

However, Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the justice ministry, clarifies the purpose of parole and debunks the misconception surrounding its meaning. Phiri explains that parole does not equate to absolute freedom but rather aims to rehabilitate offenders and guide their reintegration into society. In Pistorius’s case, he will be under strict supervision for the next five years until his sentence expires in 2029. Conditions such as limited freedom, attendance of therapy sessions, and alcohol restrictions will be enforced.

While these measures offer some reassurance to the mother of the victim, June Steenkamp, who had expressed concerns about the safety of other women, not everyone finds them satisfactory. According to Mbali Pfeiffer Shongwe, a 24-year-old activist, survivor of gender-based violence, and advocate for Girls Against Oppression, serving a full sentence would demonstrate a basic level of respect for the victims. She believes that those convicted of serious crimes such as murder, rape, assault, and kidnapping should not be eligible for parole.

Opinions on Pistorius’s release are divided, as some individuals who chose to remain anonymous support his early release, citing his completed sentence and supposed rehabilitation. They argue that his notoriety will already make life challenging for him, irrespective of confinement. Nevertheless, for others like Palesa Muano Ramurunzi, a University of Cape Town law graduate, the discussion reaches beyond the individual case. She believes that the call for barring parole for gender-based violence offenders aims to address a wider crisis, expressing frustration at the pervasive violence women face and the feeling that their cries go unheard.

The issue of femicide in South Africa runs deep and is deeply entrenched in societal institutions and traditions. Mara Glennie, founder of Tears, a South African domestic abuse helpline, argues that despite government promises and initiatives, the laws and systems in place are failing women. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the severity of the situation, denouncing femicide as an assault on humanity and vowing to take action.

As the battle against femicide continues in South Africa, it is crucial to tackle the root causes of violence against women and implement comprehensive measures that prioritize their safety and well-being. The importance of raising awareness, challenging societal norms, and enforcing stricter penalties for perpetrators cannot be underestimated. Only by addressing the crisis as a whole can lasting change be achieved.

FAQ

What is femicide?

Femicide refers to the killing of women because of their gender, often carried out by intimate partners or family members. It is a specific form of gender-based violence.

What is parole?

Parole is the conditional release of a prisoner before the completion of their full sentence, with the aim of rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Parole conditions and monitoring vary depending on the case and jurisdiction.

What is gender-based violence?

Gender-based violence refers to any harmful act that is perpetrated against an individual based on their gender, typically targeting women. It can include physical, sexual, emotional, and economic abuse, as well as acts of femicide.