Oscar Pistorius Released on Parole and Begins Life Outside Prison

Pretoria, South Africa – Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after serving nearly nine years of his 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Early Friday morning, Pistorius was discreetly released from the Atteridgeville Correctional Center prison and is now believed to be at his uncle’s mansion.

The Department of Corrections made a brief statement confirming Pistorius’ release and his new status as a parolee. However, no further details were provided about the timing or location of his release, as authorities sought to avoid the presence of news crews. Pistorius remains hidden from public view.

According to the Department of Corrections spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, Pistorius underwent the standard procedure of being taken to a parole office before being released to his family. The release was carefully orchestrated to prevent any media scramble.

Pistorius is expected to reside at his uncle’s residence in Waterkloof, an upscale suburb in Pretoria, following his release. This is the same home where he stayed during his murder trial in 2014. Tight security measures have been put in place, with a police van stationed outside the mansion and private security vehicles also present.

The Pistorius siblings, Oscar, his brother, and sister, grew up under the care of their uncle and aunt after their mother’s passing. Their father, meanwhile, became estranged from the family. Arnold Pistorius, Oscar’s uncle, was seen leaving the house, as was his sister, Aimee.

Prior to Pistorius’ release, the Department of Corrections stated that they would not publicize his parole time and would not allow him to be “paraded” for the media. The athlete has been constantly trailed by the media since the tragic incident in 2013 when he shot Steenkamp through a bathroom door.

