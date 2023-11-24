Oscar Pistorius Files Another Parole Bid a Decade After Tragic Incident

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is seeking early release from prison in South Africa, where he is serving a sentence of over 13 years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, 10 years ago. Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp at his home in Pretoria in a tragic incident that sent shockwaves around the world.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, has expressed that she does not oppose parole for Pistorius, but she remains unconvinced of his rehabilitation. June Steenkamp will not be present at the parole hearing, explaining that she lacks the energy to face Pistorius again. She also noted that the recent passing of Reeva’s father reopened the wounds caused by her daughter’s death.

During the hearing, a victim impact statement from June Steenkamp is being read to the parole board. In her statement, she expresses doubt about Pistorius’s rehabilitation, stating that true rehabilitation requires facing the full truth of one’s crime and its consequences, and she does not believe he has done so.

Reeva Steenkamp, a talented law graduate and successful model, was only 29 years old when she lost her life. Pistorius claimed that he mistook her for an intruder and fired four shots through the door of a toilet cubicle in his home early on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Initially convicted of culpable homicide, Pistorius was later convicted of murder in 2015 by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found discrepancies in his account of the events and concluded that he had acted without rational or genuine fear for his own life.

While the parole board deliberates, several factors will be taken into consideration, including Pistorius’s conviction, his behavior in prison, and the potential risk he may pose to the public. If granted parole, a release date will be scheduled.

It remains uncertain how long the parole board will take to make its decision, but there is a possibility of a swift resolution. Pistorius previously had a parole hearing in March, which was halted when authorities determined that he had not completed the required minimum detention period for release. However, the Constitutional Court recently ruled that this was a mistake, leading to the current parole hearing.

Oscar Pistorius, often referred to as the “blade runner,” had his lower legs amputated at a young age and went on to achieve remarkable success as a world-renowned athlete, winning multiple gold medals at the Paralympics and even competing against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 London Olympics.

The tragic murder of Reeva Steenkamp and the subsequent legal proceedings captivated the attention of the global community. The impact of this case is undeniable.

