Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole, Set to Be Released from Prison After Serving Almost 11 Years

After serving nearly 11 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day, Oscar Pistorius, the disgraced South African Paralympian, has been granted parole and will soon be released.

Pistorius, also known as the “Blade Runner” due to his prosthetic legs that helped him become a renowned double amputee sprinter, was convicted of shooting Steenkamp four times through a locked bathroom door at his home in Pretoria in 2013.

The decision to grant parole was made at a hearing held in Pretoria, where Pistorius has been serving his sentence. He has been informed that he will be released on January 5, 2024.

Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, was only 29 years old when she tragically lost her life. Tania Koen, a lawyer representing the Steenkamp family throughout the parole process and Pistorius’ appeals, confirmed that parole has been granted.

Earlier this year, Pistorius was denied parole at a hearing in March, as it was determined that he had not served the minimum required time for parole consideration. The judge stated that Pistorius would not be eligible for parole until August 2024.

The trial in 2014 gained global attention as the world learned the details of Steenkamp’s death. It marked the end of Pistorius’ career and shattered the image of the high-profile disabled athlete, who had made history by competing in able-bodied events at the Olympics.

Pistorius claimed that he mistook Steenkamp for a burglar and shot her by accident. As part of the parole process, he met with Steenkamp’s father in June 2022. However, the family opposes his release, as they reject Pistorius’ version of events regarding their daughter’s tragic demise.

Since Pistorius has not completed his full sentence of 13 years and five months, it is likely that he will be required to wear an electronic security tag and will be prohibited from leaving Gauteng Province, which encompasses Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Originally sentenced to six years in jail for murder, Pistorius faced an appeal from prosecutors who deemed the punishment “shockingly lenient.” As a result, his sentence was increased.

Born with a congenital condition that led to the amputation of both his legs below the knee at a young age, Pistorius achieved remarkable success as an athlete. He even had the honor of leading the South African team during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. Just days later, he became the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics.

During the 2014 trial, it was revealed that Pistorius carried a gun with him at all times, even placing it on his bedside table while he slept. He explained to the court that he lived in constant fear of a home invasion, claiming to have experienced threats, shootings, and carjackings. When he shot Steenkamp, he believed he was defending himself against an intruder.

