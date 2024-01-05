Oscar Pistorius Released from Prison after Serving Time for Reeva Steenkamp’s Death

Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been freed from prison, marking the end of a chapter in a case that captured international attention. Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years and five months in jail for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, whom he fatally shot at his home on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

After serving around nine years of his sentence, Pistorius was granted parole following a successful bid in November. In South Africa, serious offenders can be considered for parole after completing at least half of their sentence. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Pistorius has been integrated into the system of Community Corrections and is now back home.

Popularly known as the “Blade Runner,” Pistorius gained recognition for his exceptional speed on carbon-fiber prosthetic legs. Despite being a double amputee from a young age, he won six Paralympic gold medals and made history as the first amputee runner to compete in the Olympics at the 2012 London Games.

Meanwhile, Reeva Steenkamp, a model and paralegal, tragically lost her life at the hands of Pistorius. The couple had been dating for a few months when Pistorius mistakenly shot her through a locked bathroom door in his apartment. Pistorius claimed in court that he had believed she was an intruder.

While Pistorius’ release on parole has been met with mixed emotions, it is a reminder of the complexities and consequences stemming from gender-based violence. June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, expressed her belief in South Africa’s justice system but also shared the enduring pain of losing her daughter. She emphasized that no amount of time served can bring back a loved one or provide true justice.

Initially, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide, which is equivalent to manslaughter. However, in 2015, his conviction was overturned, and he was convicted of the more serious charge of murder by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal. This ruling highlighted the misapplication of the law by the lower-court judge.

As Pistorius begins his parole, he will be subject to general conditions imposed by the Department of Correctional Services. These include restrictions on leaving his home and prohibitions on media interviews and alcohol consumption. Any violation of these conditions could result in his return to prison.

