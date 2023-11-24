Breaking News: Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole After Decade Behind Bars

After spending more than 10 years in prison, former Paralympic gold medalist and Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. However, the parole board has stated that the decision will not take effect until January 5. This decision comes after Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The parole board considered various factors before reaching this decision, including Pistorius’ conduct and disciplinary record in prison, his participation in educational or training courses, his mental and physical state, as well as the risk he may pose to the public and the likelihood of him relapsing into crime.

Pistorius, also known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, became the center of global attention during his televised 2014 trial. Prosecutors argued that he intentionally shot his girlfriend through a locked bathroom door, while Pistorius maintained that it was a tragic accident and that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder.

Initially convicted of culpable homicide, a charge comparable to manslaughter in the U.S., Pistorius was later found guilty of murder after a successful appeal by the prosecutors. In 2017, he was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison, taking into account the time he had already served during the appeal process.

In his first bid for parole earlier this year, Pistorius was denied as he had not completed the minimum detention period required. South African inmates must serve at least half of their sentence to be eligible for parole. However, the Constitutional Court overturned the ruling, stating that the eligibility date should be determined from the first day of incarceration.

Pistorius has been serving his sentence at Atteridgeville Prison, and if parole is granted, he will serve the remainder of his sentence at his uncle’s property in Pretoria. The terms of his parole may include electronic monitoring and a ban on profiting from media interviews about his time in prison.

While Pistorius awaits his release, Steenkamp’s mother, June, emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and genuine remorse. She believes that true rehabilitation requires facing the full truth of one’s crime and its consequences.

Prior to the tragic incident, Pistorius gained international recognition as a star of the London Olympics, becoming the first double amputee to compete against able-bodied sprinters.

Source: CBS News