Amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict, Orthodox Christians around the world gathered in their respective churches on Christmas Eve to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. The main worship service for Orthodox Christians typically takes place on the night before Christmas, which falls on January 7th according to the Orthodox calendar.

Patriarch Kirill, the esteemed leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducted an elaborate and well-attended service at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. Draped in intricately designed vestments, numerous priests and officiants participated in the ceremony. As the strong scent of smoking incense filled the air, the liturgy was chanted in unison.

During his heartfelt Christmas message, Patriarch Kirill centered his remarks around the theme of sacrificial love. He emphasized that Jesus Christ came to save humanity from the wrong paths in life, offering guidance and redemption. Additionally, he called for prayers to protect Russia from any external negative influences that could disrupt the peaceful course of life.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by families of fallen military personnel from the war in Ukraine, attended the Christmas Eve services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence. In his congratulatory statement to Orthodox Christians, President Putin acknowledged the invaluable contributions of religious organizations in supporting the heroes who participated in the special military operation in Ukraine.

While approximately one million people were anticipated to attend church services in the Russian capital, night services in the border city of Belgorod were regrettably canceled due to the ongoing operational situation. Tragically, Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod resulted in the loss of 25 lives, making it one of the deadliest strikes on Russian territory since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine 23 months ago.

In Ukraine itself, Christmas was officially celebrated as a public holiday on December 25th this year, rather than January 7th. This change, implemented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legislation in July, reflects the country’s strong national identity and their disapproval of the prolonged Russian invasion.

In neighboring Belarus, Christmas is observed with public holidays on both December 25th and January 7th. The majority of believers in Belarus align themselves with the Russian Orthodox Church, accounting for approximately 80% of the population. Catholics represent around 14% of believers, primarily concentrated in the western, northern, and central regions of the country. President Alexander Lukashenko, the longstanding leader of Belarus, also partook in the Christmas celebrations.

