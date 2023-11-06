Orthodox Jews Condemn Unacceptable Behavior and Affirm Commitment to Religious Freedom in Israel

A recent incident in Jerusalem’s Old City has sparked public outcry after a group of Orthodox Jews was filmed shouting and spitting at Christian pilgrims. The incident took place during Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, when hundreds of thousands of Christians visit Israel to celebrate. The incident drew strong condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, who emphasized the importance of respecting the religious beliefs and traditions of all visitors.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that “offensive behavior towards worshipers is blasphemy and is unacceptable.” He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to maintaining the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage for all religions. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen echoed this sentiment, condemning the acts and emphasizing that freedom of religion and tolerance are fundamental values in Israel.

The chief rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, also expressed his condemnation of the incident, making it clear that such unacceptable behavior should not be associated with Jewish religious law in any way.

These statements from Israeli leaders highlight their dedication to religious freedom and their commitment to ensuring the safety and respect of all visitors, regardless of their faith. President Isaac Herzog, in a video message to Christian visitors, stated that “the State of Israel will always preserve freedom of religion and worship and sees you as welcome guests and brothers and sisters of ours.” He emphasized that Israel would insist on protecting all religious communities.

The incident has raised concerns among organizers of the Feast of Tabernacles celebration, with fears that anti-Christian sentiment may impact the event. However, the commitment from Israeli leaders to safeguarding religious communities and their support for the celebration offer reassurance to Christian visitors.

As thousands of Christians gather for the Jerusalem March, expressing their support for Jerusalem and Israel, their presence symbolizes the shared language of faith, blessing, peace, and love. The Feast of Tabernacles serves as a reminder of the universality of this season, where people from all backgrounds seek Divine abundance and blessing, as described in the Book of Zechariah.

Israel continues to welcome Christian visitors and remains dedicated to protecting the rights and beliefs of all those who enter the gates of Jerusalem. The commitment to religious freedom and tolerance is a cornerstone of Israeli society and will never be compromised. Prime Minister Netanyahu extends an invitation to more Christian friends to come and celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles in Jerusalem, reinforcing the importance of unity and mutual respect among different faiths.