Israeli Airstrike Targets Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza Strip

In a tragic incident that occurred overnight, a Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip, which had become a shelter for hundreds of displaced Palestinians, was hit by an Israeli air strike. The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the strike, while Palestinian health officials reported that 16 people lost their lives. The church has not released an official death toll.

According to the Israeli military, the strike was aimed at a militant command center, but a part of the church compound suffered damage. The military has stated that it is currently reviewing the incident. Palestinian officials revealed that around 500 Muslims and Christians sought refuge in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Porphyrius to escape Israeli bombardments.

Expressing their condemnation of the Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement, underscoring the significant damage inflicted on their church compound in Gaza City. The Hamas-run government’s health ministry confirmed that 16 Palestinian Christians were among the casualties.

Heartbreaking footage from the scene depicted a wounded boy being rescued from the debris in the darkness. Civil defense personnel reported that while two individuals on upper floors survived, those on lower floors were trapped and killed. Gaza, with a population of 2.3 million, is home to an estimated 1,000 Christians, primarily Greek Orthodox.

The Israeli military justified its actions, stating that their fighter jets targeted a nearby command and control center, which had been utilized to launch attacks against Israel. While acknowledging the damage caused to the church wall, the military expressed awareness of reports regarding casualties and announced that the incident is currently under review.

Over the past few weeks, Israel has carried out intense bombardments in Gaza, resulting in the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The conflict escalated after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, claiming the lives of 1,400 people. In response, Israeli strikes have taken the lives of more than 4,100 individuals in Gaza and displaced over a million people, leaving them desperate for basic necessities like food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.

