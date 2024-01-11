The Rise of Orienspace: Setting New Records in Chinese Commercial Space

A young Chinese space startup, Orienspace, has made history with the successful launch of its Gravity-1 solid rocket. The rocket, which took off from the Defu-15002 mobile sea platform in the Yellow Sea, has now set a new record for payload capacity for Chinese commercial rockets.

The Gravity-1 rocket, consisting of three stages and four boosters, lifted off in the early hours of January 11, reaching orbit shortly after. The mission marked the debut launch for Orienspace, a company founded in 2020 that has already secured orders for the launch of hundreds of satellites.

This remarkable achievement also establishes Gravity-1 as the largest solid-fuel-only rocket in the Chinese commercial space sector in terms of launch capacity. It is noteworthy for its use of boosters, becoming one of the few rockets to achieve orbit in its first attempt, and its debut launch from the sea.

The three satellites carried by the Gravity-1 rocket belong to Yunyao Yuhang, a Tianjin-based company aiming to create a satellite constellation for global weather forecasting. These satellites, known as Yunyao-1 (18-20), were successfully deployed into orbits tracked by the U.S. Space Force space domain awareness.

Orienspace CEO Yao Song, a well-known figure in the semiconductor industry, has previously expressed the company’s ambition to participate in various satellite constellations. Additionally, Orienspace plans two more Gravity-1 launches for 2024, further solidifying its presence in the commercial space market.

While many other commercial firms have focused on developing light-lift solid rockets or reusable liquid propellant rockets, Orienspace has taken a different path. It opted for a highly capable launcher, with plans also underway for a larger kerosene-liquid oxygen launcher.

The solid rocket motors for Gravity-1 were provided by the Academy of Aerospace Solid Propulsion Technology (AASPT) under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC). This partnership allowed Orienspace to achieve orbit within just a few years of its establishment.

China’s commercial space sector has been growing rapidly since 2014 when the government opened the industry to private investment. Through policies, support, and technology transfer initiatives, the sector has flourished and attracted companies like Orienspace.

The success of Orienspace and other emerging companies in the Chinese commercial space industry reflects the shift towards larger rockets. With the rise of potential revenue streams from broadband constellations and space station missions, companies are now working towards fulfilling greater goals.

Looking ahead, Orienspace plans to introduce its first liquid propellant rocket, the Gravity-2, in 2025. This rocket will have a core stage and solid boosters, and it is projected to have even greater payload capacity. Moreover, Orienspace envisions a future Gravity-3 rocket, comparable to SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, capable of lifting heavier payloads to various orbits.

The achievements of Orienspace mark an exciting milestone in the Chinese commercial space sector. As China continues to foster its commercial space industry, more groundbreaking launches and advancements can be expected from companies like Orienspace, shaping the future of space exploration and satellite deployment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Orienspace?

Orienspace is a young Chinese launch startup that specializes in commercial space launches. Founded in 2020, the company aims to provide reliable and efficient launch services for satellites.

2. What is the Gravity-1 rocket?

The Gravity-1 rocket is a solid-fuel-only launch vehicle developed by Orienspace. It consists of three stages and four boosters, allowing it to carry a significant payload to various orbits.

3. What are the achievements of Orienspace’s Gravity-1 rocket?

Orienspace’s Gravity-1 rocket has set a new record for payload capacity for Chinese commercial rockets. It is the largest solid-fuel-only rocket in the Chinese commercial space sector and the first to use boosters. Additionally, it successfully achieved orbit in its debut launch from the sea.

4. What are the future plans of Orienspace?

Orienspace plans to launch two more Gravity-1 rockets in 2024. Furthermore, the company is working towards introducing its first liquid propellant rocket, the Gravity-2, in 2025, which will have even greater payload capacity.

5. How is the Chinese commercial space sector evolving?

The Chinese commercial space sector has been growing rapidly since 2014, with the government opening the industry to private investment. Companies like Orienspace are shifting towards larger rockets to cater to increasing demands for satellite deployment and space missions.