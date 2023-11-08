Orcas Targeting Ships: A Mysterious Act of Revenge or Playful Pranks?

In a surprising turn of events, a pod of killer whales has once again targeted humans on the high seas. This time, a Polish yacht named the Grazie Mamma II fell victim to the aggression of these marine mammals off the coast of Morocco. The incident occurred when the yacht was passing through the Strait of Gibraltar, as reported by Insider.

The orcas, known for their immense size, measuring over 30 feet long and weighing more than 30,000 pounds, relentlessly attacked the yacht for 45 minutes. They targeted the steering fin, causing significant damage and resulting in leakage. Despite efforts to save the vessel, it eventually sank near the entrance to the port of Tanger-Med, as confirmed by a Facebook post from the tour company Morskie Mile.

Fortunately, all crew members were unharmed in this harrowing encounter and are currently enjoying their time in Spain. However, this incident highlights a disturbing trend of killer whales actively seeking out ships in the region over the past year.

The motives behind these attacks remain unclear. Orcas are known to feed on fish, seals, and other whales, making their aggression towards humans all the more puzzling. Some scientists propose that these relentless attacks could be acts of revenge, mimicking an incident where an orca matriarch was involved in a collision with a boat, reminiscent of the critically panned 1977 film “Orca.”

Even more alarming is the suggestion that this behavior may be passed down through generations, similar to humans’ inclination for vengeance. However, others argue that the orcas might simply be engaging in playful behavior, akin to the observation of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest donning salmon on their heads like fishy fedoras.

As these incidents of orca aggression continue to rise in frequency and intensity, marine scientists are left grappling with the enigma of why these magnificent creatures have turned their attention to the human presence in the waters. Only time and further research will reveal the true motivation behind these remarkable and often terrifying encounters.