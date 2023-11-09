Sailor Encounters Terrifying Orca Attack off Portugal’s Coast

A seasoned sailor has recently faced a harrowing ordeal when his boat was attacked by a pod of orcas off the coast of Portugal. Phep Philouceros, an experienced sailor with over 55 years of sailing under his belt, found himself in a battle with these majestic yet formidable creatures.

It was a sunny day on August 7 when Philouceros set sail from Cape Vincent in Portugal to head towards Royan, France. Little did he know that his journey would take an unexpected turn. As he cruised through the deep blue waters, five killer whales suddenly started to follow his 30-foot boat. Two of them broke away from the pack and launched a relentless attack on his vessel.

In a desperate attempt to call for help, Philouceros began filming the encounter and activated his emergency beacon. Even with his vast experience, he couldn’t outmaneuver the orcas or deter them from their assault. Despite trying various tactics like turning off the engine and moving the boat in reverse, the relentless orcas kept at it for a grueling 30 minutes.

When the rescue team finally arrived, the orcas showed no signs of retreat. One of them even targeted the rudder, leaving Philouceros in a precarious situation. With his boat under attack, he was towed back to shore, but the orcas persisted in their assault.

Reflecting on the incident, Philouceros acknowledged that he had taken precautions by using an app that tracks orca encounters in the area. However, there were no reported sightings on that particular day, leading him to believe it was just bad luck. He speculated that the orcas were younger, measuring only about 20 feet in length.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Philouceros was grateful that the attack was not more aggressive, as the orcas could have easily capsized his boat. This unnerving encounter serves as a reminder of the untamed beauty of nature and the unpredictability of the ocean.

In the end, Philouceros emerged from this experience with a newfound respect for these magnificent creatures who temporarily turned his peaceful sailing expedition into a heart-pounding battle for survival.