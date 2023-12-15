New Diplomatic Tactics Successfully Bypass Hungarian Resistance to Ukraine’s EU Accession Bid

European leaders have successfully employed a strategic coffee break to overcome the obstacle created by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s resistance to Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that the idea behind Orbán’s dramatic exit from the leaders’ room was a collective effort by his fellow leaders.

In the lead-up to the summit, European leaders coordinated a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to persuade Orbán to withdraw his veto threat. Macron took on the role of leading the charm offensive by hosting a private dinner with Orbán in Paris and arranging a breakfast meeting with several EU leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Macron collaborated with European Council President Charles Michel, Meloni, Scholz, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to find a way forward without Orbán’s participation.

Macron hinted that the leaders drew inspiration from Orbán’s own statements. Orbán had previously indicated in an interview that he would not veto a decision on Ukraine’s enlargement. He clarified that it was not a veto but rather a decision not to contribute to what he perceived as a detrimental choice.

Orbán’s strategic exit from the room allowed the remaining 26 leaders to make the historic decision to commence accession talks with Ukraine. Since unanimous support was necessary for such a move, it would have been impossible with Orbán present.

This unconventional approach surprised many, considering that European Council summits often become deadlocked due to the need for unanimous decisions among leaders who sometimes have conflicting interests. However, it provided a glimmer of hope for Ukraine, which has been experiencing waning support from its Western allies and facing challenges on the battlefield.

Scholz revealed that multiple leaders were involved in orchestrating Orbán’s walkout, and he himself proposed the idea to the Hungarian prime minister. The chancellor emphasized that it was a one-time solution born out of the desire for pro-Union behavior. Orbán took time to consider the proposal before ultimately accepting it.

While this approach proved successful in this instance, EU leaders are not inclined to employ it frequently. Scholz asserted that decisions should be made collectively, and this method should not become a common practice.

