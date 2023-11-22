The Growing Concern of Foreign Influence in Hungary

Amidst a series of authoritarian actions under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rule, Hungary is now witnessing the pursuit of expanded powers to identify and penalize foreign influences within the country. Proposed by Orban’s ruling party, the new Sovereignty Protection Agency aims to detect alleged foreign efforts to influence politics with substantial support from intelligence services. Additionally, politicians found accepting foreign funds during elections could face up to a three-year prison term, while civil groups that defy the new regulations may be forcefully closed.

Under Orban’s decade-long leadership, Hungary has experienced an unparalleled consolidation of power, extending his control over various aspects of life within the nation, including politics, business, the judiciary, education, and culture. These actions, as well as Orban’s associations with authoritarian leaders, have led Hungary to be regarded as the black sheep of Europe. Consequently, tensions have arisen between Hungary and its Western allies in the European Union and NATO, particularly in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In response to concerns over the rule of law and corruption, the European Union suspended more than $30 billion of funding for Hungary. Orban is currently negotiating the release of these funds, as Hungary continues to deal with economic challenges stemming from a prolonged recession and budgetary constraints. His criticism of what he terms as “liberal hegemony” suggests a need for stricter regulations to prevent a similar electoral defeat to the one he experienced in 2002.

Orban’s return to politics has been marked by constitutional amendments, the appointment of loyalists to independent institutions, electoral rule changes, and the mobilization of government resources for elections and political campaigns. While international monitors have recognized the general elections as free, they have not deemed them fair. Despite these measures, Orban’s influence has prevailed, with his ruling party securing four consecutive landslide victories.

One of the most significant elements of Orban’s political machinery is Europe’s most powerful propaganda system. This network includes a public media apparatus under direct political control and over 500 media outlets, spanning print, television, and digital platforms, which operate under the influence of a foundation led by the ruling party.

While the proposed sovereignty bill does not explicitly mention targeting foreign funding of media, it is expected to have a chilling effect. Independent outlets, reliant on foreign funds for their operation, face an uncertain future, especially as the new agency entrusted with monitoring foreign influence determines the breadth of its authority.

