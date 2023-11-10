The EU Membership Question: What Needs to be Considered Before Ukraine Joins?

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has raised “difficult questions” about Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union (EU). While the European Commission is analyzing Ukraine’s progress and will release its annual enlargement package next month, Orbán believes there are important factors to consider before starting membership talks.

The ongoing war in Ukraine raises concerns about the country’s territorial integrity and population. Orbán argues that admitting a country to the EU without knowing the full extent of these factors would be unprecedented. He questions whether the EU can “seriously consider” membership for a country that is currently at war.

To date, the EU has granted candidate status to Ukraine, initiating a complex procedure that may take several years. However, Ukrainian leaders are eager to expedite the process and join the EU within two years.

Although Hungary has been critical of Ukraine in the past, particularly regarding the treatment of its Hungarian minorities, this issue goes beyond bilateral disputes. Orbán’s comments highlight the need for a thorough evaluation of Ukraine’s situation and its compatibility with EU membership requirements.

