Orbán Warns of Ukraine’s Corruption Problem, Calls for Strategic Partnership

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has voiced his staunch opposition to Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, citing concerns about corruption in the country. In an interview with French news outlet Le Point, Orbán emphasized that Ukraine is known to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world, stating that it is not ready to join the EU despite the European Commission’s approval for accession negotiations.

Orbán highlighted the need for Ukraine to address its corruption issues before considering EU membership. This assertion comes despite Hungary’s own challenges with transparency and corruption. Transparency International’s report earlier this year ranked Hungary as the most corrupt country in the EU. Nevertheless, Orbán stood firm in his belief that Ukraine’s corruption levels are even worse, a sentiment echoed by the organization’s corruption perception index.

The Hungarian leader argued that allowing Ukrainian agriculture to integrate into the European agricultural system would have disastrous consequences. Orbán emphasized the importance of transforming the farm subsidy system and conducting extensive preparatory work before Ukraine can be considered for EU membership. Instead, he proposed a strategic partnership treaty to increase cooperation between the EU and Ukraine without offering full membership.

Efforts to sway Orbán’s stance have been made, with French President Emmanuel Macron hosting him for a dinner in Paris. However, Orbán maintained his position, expressing his interest in understanding the reasons behind France’s support for Ukraine’s accession.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo responded to Orbán’s interview, suggesting that it would be more fruitful to have direct discussions rather than relying on public statements and letters. It remains to be seen how Ukraine’s potential accession negotiations will unfold, as EU leaders prepare to make crucial decisions regarding the country’s future.

