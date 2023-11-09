Orangutan at Australian Zoo Displays Unconventional Pest Control

In a surprising turn of events at Perth Zoo in Australia, an orangutan took matters into its own hands when a possum invaded its enclosure. A video capturing the incident went viral, showing the orangutan launching the pesky intruder from the top of its metal tower.

Visitors at the zoo were left stunned as they witnessed the possum being hurled through the air and disappearing from view. The orangutan then emerged from its enclosure, seemingly checking to see where the airborne possum had landed.

Although the fate of the possum remains unknown, a zoo official explained that it was unlikely to have survived the fall. However, the official also emphasized that such interactions between animals are a part of nature happening naturally.

The person who shared the video on Reddit shed some light on the events leading up to the possum’s dramatic expulsion. The orangutan initially tossed the possum around on the ground and then chased it up the pole, prodding it with a stick. Ultimately, the possum found itself in another orangutan exhibit.

While some observers on Reddit admired the ingenuity of the orangutan’s pest control methods, others sympathized with the unfortunate possum. The incident sparked a range of opinions, with some finding humor in the orangutan’s eviction tactics and others expressing concern for the welfare of the possum.

According to zoo officials, situations like these arise occasionally, as local wildlife sometimes manage to sneak into the orangutan habitat. Despite efforts to catch and remove such intruders, the height of the enclosure presents challenges, prompting the orangutans to take matters into their own hands.

This unusual incident highlights the complexities of wildlife interactions even within controlled environments like zoos. It serves as a reminder that nature’s dynamics can be unpredictable and sometimes result in harsh realities for certain animals that venture into the wrong territory.