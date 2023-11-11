Orangutan Discovers Uninvited Guest in Treehouse and Takes Matters into Its Own Hands

In a surprising turn of events, an Orangutan residing at an Australian zoo found itself confronted with an unwelcome intruder in its treehouse. However, instead of resorting to aggression, the resourceful ape came up with an unconventional solution – it flung the visitor out of its sanctuary.

A recently shared video on Reddit, uploaded by user @j___—h on September 9, showcases the astonishing encounter that took place at the Perth Zoo. The footage captures a possum being catapulted out of the treehouse and soaring through the air. The onlookers can be heard expressing their shock and surprise as the possum disappears beyond the zoo’s enclosure wall.

As the camera pans back to the treehouse, we witness the Orangutan emerging and attentively observing the departure of the possum, establishing its dominance. It is worth noting that the anonymous Reddit user informed 7 News, a prominent Australian outlet, that the Orangutan disposed of the possum “like a frisbee.”

According to the Perth Zoo, the orangutan habitat is an open-air environment, and it is not uncommon for possums, who also dwell in elevated areas, to coexist in the same territory as the orangutans. While the zoo takes precautions to prevent possums from entering, the height of the habitat poses challenges, sometimes resulting in the orangutans taking it upon themselves to evict the occasional possum. The zoo officials confirmed this to 7 News, stating, “On this particular occasion, the orangutan became alarmed by the presence of an unfamiliar creature in its sleeping area.”

In response to the incident, a Reddit user colorfully described the possum’s trajectory as being “yeeted.” Another user likened the orangutan’s throw to a remarkable discus throw seen in Olympic competitions.

Perth Zoo promptly reassured 9 News, another Australian outlet, that the possum was observed scurrying away unharmed after its unexpected eviction, emphasizing their resilience as a species.

Having chosen to remain anonymous, @j___—h, the individual responsible for capturing the mesmerizing encounter, expressed their admiration for the treatment of animals at the Perth Zoo, stating that the zoo’s employees are incredible and that the animals are well-cared for.

As of now, Perth Zoo has not responded to McClatchy News’ request for comment, seeking further information about the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What happened in the video captured at the Perth Zoo?

A: The video shows an orangutan tossing a possum out of its treehouse.

Q: Why did the orangutan throw the possum?

A: The possum was an unexpected visitor in the orangutan’s sleeping area, prompting the orangutan to evict it.

Q: Are possums commonly found in the orangutan habitat at the Perth Zoo?

A: Yes, possums and orangutans both inhabit the same elevated territories, making occasional encounters unavoidable.

Q: What was the fate of the possum after being thrown out?

A: The possum was observed scurrying away unharmed after being evicted from the treehouse.

Q: Is the treatment of animals at the Perth Zoo satisfactory?

A: According to an anonymous individual who recorded the incident, the zoo’s employees are wonderful, and the animals are well-cared for.