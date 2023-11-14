Opposition Sweeps Polish Election, Marking a Shift in Political Landscape

According to an exit poll conducted by IPSOS, Poland’s opposition parties have secured a resounding victory in the country’s general election. While the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) emerged as the frontrunner in terms of support, a coalition of three leading opposition parties is projected to secure a majority of seats in the parliament.

This outcome signifies a remarkable defeat for PiS and has the potential to improve relations between Brussels and Warsaw. PiS had exploited state resources and media backing to bolster its campaign, but a series of scandals and years of social conflicts had eroded its support. The controversies include allegations of bribery and disputes over issues such as abortion, the rule of law, grain imports, and strained relations with the EU.

The exit poll results indicate that PiS secured 36.8 percent of the vote, followed by the centrist Civic Coalition with 31.6 percent, the center-right Third Way with 13 percent, the Left with 8.6 percent, and the far-right Confederation with 6.2 percent. In the previous election held in 2019, PiS won 43.6 percent of the vote.

The exit poll, shared with Poland’s main television networks, holds a 2 percent margin of error and showcases a record turnout of 73 percent.

Despite PiS’s strong showing, it seems unlikely that they will attain a parliamentary majority, even if they align with the Confederation party. The three major opposition parties have pledged to join forces to remove PiS from power.

As per the exit poll, Law and Justice would secure 200 seats, Civic Coalition 163, Third Way 55, the Left 30, and Confederation 12. This would place the three leading opposition parties at an advantageous position with 248 seats, while PiS and Confederation would hold 212.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of PiS, acknowledged the party’s success but expressed uncertainty regarding their ability to retain power. He emphasized the importance of staying committed to their agenda, regardless of being in government or opposition.

In contrast, Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition, exuded enthusiasm over the election results. Having played a pivotal role in the opposition’s campaign, Tusk declared, “I’m overjoyed. We will work with our partners to establish a new, robust democratic government.” He also condemned the previous eight years as a period marked by “evil.”

The final decision regarding the formation of the government rests with President Andrzej Duda. Traditionally, the president selects a member from the largest party to nominate as prime minister and attempt to gain an absolute majority through a parliamentary vote of confidence within 14 days. If unsuccessful, it is then up to the parliament to nominate a prime minister.

The election campaign witnessed intense acrimony, with Kaczyński painting the opposition as an existential threat to the nation. He accused Tusk of colluding with Berlin and Brussels to undermine Poland’s independence and enable an influx of migrants from Muslim countries. The opposition, on the other hand, warned that another term for PiS would undermine liberal democracy, consolidating the ruling party’s control over the judiciary, media, and state-owned enterprises, mirroring Hungary’s illiberal democracy.

