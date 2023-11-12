Opportunistic Politicians Stirring Conflict Between Shaibu and Obaseki: A Fresh Perspective

In a surprising turn of events, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, shed light on the conflict between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki, revealing that opportunistic politicians have been fanning the flames of discord. Denying allegations of a coup plot against Obaseki, Shaibu emphasized that there is no disagreement between him and his boss, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise as the imagination of troublemakers.

The revelation comes on the heels of Obaseki openly discussing the conflict with his deputy just a day ago. During a meeting with elders and leaders representing various local government areas within the state, Obaseki accused Shaibu of working against his interests, even going as far as calling it a “coup” against him. However, during a subsequent meeting with his supporters, Shaibu vehemently refuted these claims, branding them as baseless and unfounded.

According to Shaibu, these accusations are part of a larger plot orchestrated by opportunistic politicians who seek to damage his reputation and create conflicts between him and the governor. He argued that certain individuals, whom he referred to as political jobbers, sold the idea of a coup to Obaseki to incite further crises for personal gain. Shaibu finds it preposterous to even consider plotting against a man who has given him considerable freedom to operate within the government.

Despite the recent turmoil, Shaibu reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Governor Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He considers it a privilege to have served as Obaseki’s deputy for the past seven years and remains committed to the development of Edo State. Shaibu urged well-meaning individuals to reject the divisive narratives surrounding the conflict and join forces to transform the state into a model of sustainable development and good governance.

In light of recent events, the media and the public are advised to approach these allegations with skepticism. Shaibu emphasized his commitment to democratic principles, stating that he staunchly believes in the democratic process and respects the mandate given to Governor Obaseki and himself by the people of Edo State. The notion that he would entertain the idea of orchestrating a coup to overthrow a democratically elected government is not only absurd but highly offensive.

The strained relationship between Shaibu and Obaseki was thrust into the spotlight when Shaibu filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent an alleged impeachment plot against him. Seeking the court’s intervention, Shaibu listed the Inspector-General of Police, state security service, governor of Edo, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants. His aim was to halt any impeachment proceedings or actions authorized by the governor, Speaker, or Chief Judge.

As the political landscape in Edo State continues to evolve, it is crucial to critically analyze the motivations and actions of all parties involved. By scrutinizing the role of opportunistic politicians, we can gain a deeper understanding of the dynamics at play and work towards fostering unity and progress in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What caused the conflict between Philip Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki?

The conflict between Shaibu and Obaseki has been fueled by opportunistic politicians who seek to create discord between them.

2. Has Philip Shaibu denied the allegations of plotting a coup against Obaseki?

Yes, Shaibu refuted these claims and labeled them as baseless and unfounded.

3. What are the intentions of those responsible for the allegations against Shaibu?

Those responsible for the allegations aim to harm Shaibu’s reputation and create conflicts between him and the governor.

4. How does Shaibu view his relationship with Governor Obaseki?

Shaibu reaffirms his unwavering loyalty to Obaseki and considers it a privilege to have served as his deputy for the past seven years.

5. What actions has Shaibu taken to address the conflict?

Shaibu urges well-meaning individuals to reject divisive narratives and join in the quest to transform Edo State into a model of sustainable development and good governance.

6. What is the status of the legal action taken by Shaibu?

Shaibu filed a lawsuit to prevent an alleged impeachment plot against him, seeking the court’s intervention to halt any impeachment proceedings or actions authorized by the governor, Speaker, or Chief Judge.