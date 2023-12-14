Immigration Dispute Threatens Ukrainian Aid

As the political battle over immigration policy continues to escalate in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for urgent military and economic aid from the United States hangs in the balance. The Republicans in Congress have made it clear that any additional assistance to Ukraine must be tied to significant policy changes regarding immigration, jeopardizing the lives of countless Ukrainians.

While Zelensky met with key GOP leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, his efforts to sway Republicans from their stance were unsuccessful. The conflation of Ukraine and immigration policy, a tactic originally introduced by the previous GOP House speaker, was always a misguided idea that puts unnecessary lives at risk. Unfortunately, there seems to be no turning back now.

The frustration among senators in both parties was palpable after the meeting with Zelensky. Despite support for Ukraine aid from senators like John Cornyn, the lack of serious negotiation on border provisions by Senate Democrats has led to wasted months and impeded progress. With time running out, Republicans argue that there is simply not enough time to complete negotiations and pass the proposed $100 billion emergency funding package, which includes aid to Ukraine.

Democrats, on the other hand, blame Republicans for the delay, asserting that it was their initial conflation of Ukraine and border issues that caused this predicament. The consequences of this delay are dire for Ukraine, as their ammunition supply dwindles and soldiers remain in precarious positions on the battlefield.

The administration’s strategy of justifying aid to Ukraine on its merits and highlighting the importance of domestic manufacturing and countering Russian aggression has proven ineffective. What Republicans supporting Ukraine aid actually need is a significant concession on the immigration front from the administration to alleviate concerns and protect their standing with the GOP base.

Fortunately, there are signs that the White House has recognized this need. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has become directly involved in border-related negotiations, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has offered substantive concessions on immigration during meetings with Senate leadership.

However, a deal is unlikely to be reached this year, and when Congress reconvenes next month, the ability to secure a deal may be even further constrained. Anti-Ukraine-aid groups and MAGA-aligned Republicans will have spent weeks urging GOP lawmakers to reject any support for Ukraine, while progressive groups on the Democratic side are already mobilizing against concessions on immigration.

In order to ensure the much-needed emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and border security, all parties involved must be willing to compromise and take risks. The alternative of letting Russian President Vladimir Putin triumph would only exacerbate our existing national security concerns.

