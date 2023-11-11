Turkey’s Block on Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Game of Power and Concessions

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has positioned himself as a pivotal figure within NATO, skillfully playing both sides of the alliance and maintaining a delicate balance between NATO and its main rival, Russia. This has been evident in his handling of Sweden’s bid to join NATO, where he has engaged in bartering and gamesmanship, leveraging his power to extract concessions from both his NATO allies and Sweden itself.

Contrary to earlier predictions by analysts, Erdogan has refused to lift Turkey’s block on Sweden’s NATO membership following his election victory in May or even at the annual NATO summit in July. Initially, he pledged that Turkey would allow Sweden to join later in the year, only to backtrack and insist that the Turkish parliament must give its approval.

This obstructionist behavior appears to have influenced Hungary, another problematic member of NATO, to reconsider its support for Sweden’s accession. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, previously supportive of Sweden’s bid, has now threatened to impede it due to Stockholm’s criticism of his authoritarian regime.

Erdogan’s transactional approach to international politics means that he seeks concessions before opening NATO’s doors to Sweden. Specifically, he aims to finalize a $20 billion deal for U.S.-made F-16 fighters along with modernization kits for Turkey’s aging fleet. While President Biden has supported the F-16 sale, he has made it clear to Erdogan that congressional approval is necessary. However, members of Congress are reluctant to approve the deal without Turkey definitively lifting its hold on Sweden’s NATO membership, considering Turkey’s increasing backsliding on democratic norms.

This standoff between Turkey and Sweden is not without consequences. It plays into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Erdogan claims to have a “special relationship.” Erdogan must carefully consider where his interests lie — with his NATO allies, whose combined economic output far exceeds Russia’s, or with the Kremlin and its ongoing struggles against Western sanctions.

Sweden’s entry into NATO would significantly strengthen the Western alliance. The delay frustrates Stockholm, which abandoned its decades-long neutrality and applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden has made efforts to address Turkey’s concerns, including extraditing Kurds requested by Turkey, modifying its laws, and constitution to deal with alleged terrorists, and even lifting its arms embargo on Turkey.

Although Sweden has not yet achieved formal NATO membership, it has deepened its ties with the alliance. The country has increased military spending in line with NATO’s target of 2 percent of GDP, further solidifying its commitment.

Erdogan risks overplaying his hand by engaging in excessive horse-trading. While he demands progress on Turkey’s EU membership and the legislated ban on burning the Quran in Sweden, these demands are unlikely to be met. They are seen as non-starters or infringements on Sweden’s values of freedom of expression.

The best path forward for Erdogan and NATO is to move ahead with the deal offered by President Biden and key members of Congress. This includes the F-16 package once Turkey formally ratifies Sweden’s NATO membership. By doing so, Erdogan can ensure the strengthening of NATO, boost Turkey’s own defense capabilities, and maintain a more balanced relationship with its allies and rivals.

