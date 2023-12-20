The Gaza Conflict: Looking Toward the Future

In the midst of the ongoing Gaza war, there is a growing sense among American and Israeli officials that a turning point is approaching. The next phase could involve negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas, as well as a potential ceasefire lasting several weeks. This would be followed by a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops, particularly in the northern region of Gaza.

Israeli leaders have publicly stated that they expect the war to continue for months, but this may be a strategic move to keep Hamas off balance. Behind the scenes, there is a recognition that a new stage in the conflict needs to be reached in order to allow reservists to return to their civilian lives.

The general consensus among Israeli officials is that Hamas should not have the ability to impose its political will in post-war Gaza. Instead, responsibility for governance should be placed in the hands of other Palestinians, likely from the Palestinian Authority. Additionally, there is a desire to establish a peacekeeping force with support from moderate Arab states.

To facilitate this transition, the Biden administration has been urging Israel to move away from active combat and focus on a post-conflict phase. The State Department has prepared a document outlining steps and options for this phase, with the goal of minimizing civilian casualties. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted some of this pressure and envisions a potential transition in January or later.

Despite the ongoing fighting, there is a belief that Hamas’s power is being weakened, particularly in northern Gaza where their command-and-control structure has been disrupted. The top Hamas political and military leaders are currently in hiding in the south, making it difficult for them to effectively communicate with their units.

The Israeli military’s primary objective is to eliminate these leaders, but their presence among Israeli hostages complicates the situation. Israel is exploring the possibility of a renewed dialogue with Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, to secure the release of Israeli hostages. There is also consideration of implementing an extended ceasefire to allow this process to occur, with a potential commitment from Israel to withdraw its forces and conduct standoff operations after the ceasefire ends.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is seen as a priority by both US and Israeli officials. It is crucial to alleviate international criticism and prevent the spread of diseases such as cholera. There have been discussions about establishing “humanitarian islands” in northern Gaza to provide shelter for Palestinians fleeing the violence.

One of the challenges that remains unresolved is the composition of a security force to maintain order in post-war Gaza. Initially, this force may consist of Palestinians unaffiliated with Hamas who are willing to cooperate with Israeli troops. Ideally, foreign troops under a UN mandate would also be involved to provide stability and protect civilians from looters and gangs.

As the conflict progresses, Israel’s initial objective of completely eliminating Hamas may be shifting. After several months of intense fighting, it is estimated that a significant number of Hamas fighters have been killed, but the organization may still survive in a weakened state.

Looking to the future, both the US and Israel see a potential role for Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in the reconstruction efforts in Gaza. These countries have an interest in demonstrating leadership and promoting stability in the region. The UAE, in particular, has experience in managing large-scale construction projects and has established trust with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

In conclusion, while the Gaza conflict rages on, there are indications that a new phase is on the horizon. It is crucial for both the US and Israel to plan for the post-war period, focusing on governance, security, and humanitarian relief. International cooperation and support from Arab states will be essential in rebuilding Gaza and ensuring a more stable future for the region.

