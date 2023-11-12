Operation Iron Blades: Israeli Casualties Reach Milestone as Conflict with Hamas Continues

In an ongoing conflict with Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported a significant increase in the Israeli death toll, which now exceeds 1,200. Additionally, the IDF has confirmed that the number of wounded individuals has reached approximately 2,700.

The news of the escalating casualties came after US President Joe Biden addressed the issue during a speech on Tuesday evening. While the increase in the death toll had not been officially confirmed at that time, President Biden hinted at the possibility.

Since the start of the war, Hamas has fired over 4,500 rockets towards Israel, prompting Israel to retaliate by targeting 2,329 sites in Gaza. The conflict has taken a heavy toll on both sides, resulting in devastating consequences for civilians caught in the crossfire.

The accuracy of the death toll count has become a matter of concern, with questions arising as to why it is taking so long to obtain precise numbers. Avishai Grinzaig, a legal affairs correspondent for KAN, shed light on the situation, explaining that the delay is due to the fact that not all the bodies have yet been brought to the central facility where the identification of the deceased takes place.

Grinzaig noted that the number of casualties continues to rise not only because of the ongoing conflict but also because of the extensive efforts required to accurately assess the scale of the tragedy. The sheer magnitude of the loss of life in the southern region has led to a lengthy and meticulous process. The State of Israel, unaccustomed to dealing with such a large number of deaths simultaneously, is navigating uncharted waters. As a result, loved ones who are already aware of the tragic fate of their family and friends are anxiously awaiting official confirmation.

The toll of war is undoubtedly devastating, leaving communities shattered and grief-stricken. As the conflict persists, it is our collective responsibility to seek peaceful resolutions and work towards a future where human lives are preserved above all else.

