Dismissal of Six Ukrainian Deputy Defence Ministers: Unraveling the Factors Behind the Overhaul

In a surprising turn of events, all six of Ukraine’s deputy defence ministers were dismissed by new Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. The decision, which came just two weeks after Umerov assumed office, has sparked speculation about the motives behind the clean sweep.

Although no official reason was given for the dismissals, it is widely believed that the overhaul is part of Umerov’s efforts to tackle corruption within Ukraine’s defence ministry. The ministry has long been plagued by allegations of corruption, and Umerov’s predecessor, Oleksiy Reznikov, faced criticism for not doing enough to combat the problem.

However, some experts remain skeptical of this justification. Ryhor Nizhnikau, a specialist in Ukrainian politics, argues that the dismissals may not be solely about anti-corruption measures. While some of the deputy ministers had good reputations and were involved in fighting corruption, others like Hanna Maliar, who has never been implicated in any corruption scandals, were also let go.

According to Nizhnikau, the dismissal of Maliar and others is more of a political move by Umerov to demonstrate his authority and loyalty to President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is seen as a way for Umerov to show that he has been given free rein to bring about change within the ministry.

The reshuffle could also be seen as an attempt to gain favor with Western countries that have been supporting Ukraine financially. By taking decisive action against corruption, Umerov hopes to portray Ukraine as a country actively combating corruption, which could lead to increased support from its donors.

However, the decision to dismiss the deputy ministers does come with risks. Umerov lacks military experience, and by removing the officials who could have helped him understand the inner workings of the ministry, he may face challenges in making informed decisions. Additionally, the transition period and the need to train new deputy ministers may slow down the decision-making process, compromising Ukraine’s defence efforts.

As new deputy ministers are yet to be officially named, all eyes are now on the potential impact of these changes on Ukraine’s fight against corruption and the ongoing conflict in the southern part of the country. This clean sweep has undoubtedly reshaped the landscape of Ukraine’s defence ministry, but only time will tell whether it leads to positive reforms or further complications.