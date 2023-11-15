New Article: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Granted “Golden Visa” in Indonesia

Indonesia has recently introduced its first-ever “Golden Visa” program, aimed at attracting foreign investment to bolster the country’s economy. In a significant development, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has become the first recipient of this prestigious visa. The announcement comes after Altman’s visit to Indonesia earlier this year as part of his extensive tour across major Asian cities including Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore.

The “Golden Visa” awarded to Altman is valid for a remarkable 10 years. This exclusive visa category is reserved for individuals who possess international recognition and are capable of providing significant contributions to the host nation. Silmy Karim, Indonesia’s director general of immigration, expressed hope that Altman’s expertise and experience would drive the growth and application of artificial intelligence (AI) within the country.

As a holder of the “Golden Visa,” Altman will enjoy several privileges during his stays in Indonesia. These benefits include expedited screening at airports across the vast Indonesian archipelago, extended durations of stay, and simplified processes for entry and exit.

Altman is renowned as a co-founder of OpenAI, the organization behind the widely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This innovative AI technology has gained immense attention due to its remarkable ability to generate humanlike responses to user prompts. Within just two months of its launch, ChatGPT has already amassed over 100 million users.

In addition to his groundbreaking work in the AI field, Altman has been an advocate for responsible AI development. Together with other tech leaders, he recently co-authored an open letter emphasizing the importance of addressing the potential risks associated with AI. The collective urged for a global commitment to reduce these risks, comparing them to those posed by nuclear war.

Altman’s recognition as the first recipient of Indonesia’s “Golden Visa” reflects the country’s commitment to fostering international collaborations and attracting innovators in the field of AI. With Altman’s presence and contributions, Indonesia is poised to further strengthen its AI ecosystem and forge ahead as a key player in the global technology landscape.

FAQ:

Q: What is a “Golden Visa”?

A: A “Golden Visa” is a special type of visa that is granted to individuals with international reputation and proven abilities to contribute significantly to the host nation’s development and prosperity.

Q: What privileges does the “Golden Visa” offer?

A: The “Golden Visa” provides privileges such as expedited airport screening, extended periods of stay, and simplified entry and exit processes.

Q: What is ChatGPT?

A: ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that has gained widespread popularity for its ability to generate realistic and humanlike responses to user input.

Q: What risks are associated with AI?

A: AI is believed to pose potential risks comparable to those of nuclear war, and it is crucial to address these risks through responsible AI development and global collaboration.

Sources:

– Bloomberg, https://www.bloomberg.com

– CNBC, https://www.cnbc.com