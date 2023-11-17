New Roma Foundation to Empower Europe’s Largest Minority

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) has announced the establishment of the Roma Foundation for Europe, an independent organization dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of Europe’s Roma communities. With a substantial pledge of €100 million, the foundation aims to address the challenges faced by the Roma people and promote social cohesion in Europe.

The Roma community, comprising an estimated 10 to 12 million individuals, is the largest ethnic minority on the continent. Unfortunately, they have long endured discrimination, economic exclusion, and high levels of poverty. By focusing on the most disadvantaged within our societies, the new foundation seeks to drive the development of the entire region.

Led by Zeljko Jovanovic, director of OSF’s Roma Initiatives Office, the Roma Foundation for Europe will work towards cultivating inclusive societies that recognize the potential of the Roma people. Its initiatives will take into account the unique needs of the community, offering grants, fostering collaborations between organizations, and advocating for Roma rights.

With a particular emphasis on preparing Roma workers for the digital economy and the anticipated green transition, the foundation aims to equip individuals with the skills necessary to secure employment opportunities in these burgeoning sectors. By doing so, it seeks to bridge the economic gap and facilitate greater social integration.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the purpose of the Roma Foundation for Europe?

A: The foundation is dedicated to empowering and advancing the Roma communities in Europe, combating discrimination, and promoting social cohesion.

Q: How much funding has been pledged to the foundation?

A: The Open Society Foundations has pledged €100 million to support the initiatives of the Roma Foundation for Europe.

Q: What sectors will the foundation focus on for employment opportunities?

A: The foundation will concentrate on preparing Roma workers for the digital economy and the expected green transition.

Emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and recognizing the Roma people as vital citizens of their respective countries, the new foundation aims to eliminate the “us versus them” rhetoric often used in populist arguments. By fostering a sense of unity and cohesiveness, it seeks to create a more equitable and harmonious society for all.

While the Roma Foundation for Europe will operate independently from OSF, it will continue to support organizations such as the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture, the Roma Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, Roma for Democracy, and the Roma Education Fund.

Furthermore, the foundation aims to allocate the entire €100 million pledge by 2030. To ensure that a significant portion of the funds reach the intended grantees, it will maintain a lean and streamlined organizational structure, prioritizing efficiency over bureaucracy.

Tomáš Hrustič, senior program manager for the National Democratic Institute in Slovakia, lauded the establishment of the Roma Foundation for Europe, emphasizing the importance of Roma communities taking ownership of the initiatives launched in their name. Grassroots engagement and continued support for Roma communities within European Union member states will be vital in achieving lasting impact.

Through this bold initiative, the Roma Foundation for Europe and OSF are spearheading a paradigm shift that recognizes the Roma people as valuable contributors to society, advocating for their rights, and fostering a future where their potential is fully realized.

Source: [AP News – Philanthropy Coverage](https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy)