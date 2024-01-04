Report Reveals Foreign Spending at Trump’s Businesses During Presidency

A recent report by House Democrats has shed light on the extent of foreign spending at Donald Trump’s businesses during his time as president. While the report disclosed a total of $7.8 million in foreign government spending, it is believed to be just a fraction of the actual amount received by the former president.

According to Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democratic member on the House oversight committee, more could have been uncovered if the panel’s Republican chair, James Comer, had not halted the compliance with a subpoena sent when Democrats controlled the chamber. Raskin emphasized that even this limited glimpse into the situation highlights the potential illegality and corruption of the Trump presidency.

In response to these findings, Raskin plans to propose a set of ethics reforms aimed at preventing future presidents from benefiting from foreign spending. The reforms are intended to ensure that the interests of the American people take precedence over any foreign influences or monetary gain.

