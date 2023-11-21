The Path to Peace: Promoting a Two-State Solution in Israel and Palestine

In a recent address, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his belief that the only path to lasting peace between Israel and Palestine is through a two-state solution. He emphasized the importance of restoring the legitimate national rights of Palestine and establishing an independent Palestinian state. President Xi called for an international conference to gather support for peace and work towards a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian question.

China, following its policy of promoting multilateralism and strengthening ties with the Global South, has consistently called for de-escalation and advocated for a diplomatic solution throughout the conflict in Gaza. Unlike some Western countries, China has refrained from condemning Hamas and instead focused on criticizing Israel’s actions, stating that they violate international law.

Furthermore, China has demonstrated its commitment to aiding the people of Gaza by providing humanitarian assistance. The Chinese government has sent $2 million in emergency funds through the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority, as well as 15 million yuan (approximately $2 million) worth of food and medical supplies via Egypt. President Xi pledged to continue providing necessary supplies and assistance to the people affected by the conflict.

To prevent further spillover of the conflict and maintain regional stability, President Xi stressed the importance of secure and open humanitarian corridors. He called on the international community to take practical action in ensuring the well-being of the people in Gaza, urging an end to collective punishment such as forced transfers and deprivation of basic necessities like water, electricity, and fuel.

China’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict aligns with its broader foreign policy goals of deepening alliances with non-Western multilateral groups and promoting diplomatic negotiations. By advocating for a two-state solution, China challenges the perception of it as a revisionist power that undermines the rule-based international order. Through its support for Palestine, China aims to strengthen its relationships with countries in the Global South and enhance its standing as a responsible global actor.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is a two-state solution?

A: A two-state solution refers to the establishment of two separate states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peaceful coexistence. This solution aims to address the competing national aspirations and rights of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Q: Why does China support Palestine?

A: China supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights and interests. It advocates for a just resolution to the conflict and believes in the restoration of Palestine’s rights through the establishment of an independent state.

Q: How is China assisting Gaza?

A: China has provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including financial aid and essential supplies, such as food and medical resources. The Chinese government is committed to continuing its support according to the needs of the people affected by the conflict.

