Emerging Protests in Iran Reflect the Deep-Seated Dissatisfaction of the People

Elahe Tavakolian experienced a terrifying moment during a protest in Esfarayen, Iran. In the midst of chanting protesters, she found herself face-to-face with a police officer pointing a gun at her. The evening of September 21, 2022, was fraught with tension following the tragic death of Mahsa Jhina Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Flares of dissent began to light up cities and small towns throughout the country.

Dissatisfaction with the regime and a multitude of problems – corruption, compulsory hijab, and poverty – prompted Tavakolian to take part in the protests. The Iranian people have long endured hardships, struggling to make ends meet. Tavakolian adds that the protests were like a fire hidden beneath the ashes, waiting for the right moment to ignite.

Unfortunately, her gunshot injury soon became another chilling tale in Iran. A fellow protester captured the aftermath on video, revealing Tavakolian’s bloodied face and her cries of pain. Despite the urgency of her medical condition, obtaining the necessary treatment proved to be a harrowing ordeal. Taxi drivers were too afraid to help, and even the few individuals who did attempt to lend assistance were met with skepticism from other protesters, fearing they may be plain-clothed security agents.

After hours of desperation, a courageous couple came forward and took her to a hospital, where her eye was washed and patched. However, the doctor on duty callously refused to treat her. Two agonizing hours went by before she received the attention she so desperately needed. Finally, after being transferred to a different hospital, she underwent surgery and was advised to spend nearly a month in darkness to prevent further damage. Unfortunately, a pellet still remained lodged in her eye.

Elahe Tavakolian’s story is not isolated. The deliberate targeting of protesters’ eyes has become a distressing trend in Iran, a way for the authorities to instill fear and silence dissent. As demonstrations continue to grow in scale and intensity, the people of Iran are bravely fighting for change, refusing to remain silent in the face of oppression.

The protests reflect a deep-seated discontent among the Iranian population – a desire for a more just and inclusive society. The brave individuals like Elahe Tavakolian are willing to risk their lives to make their voices heard, pushing for a future where their government listens and responds to the needs of its people.