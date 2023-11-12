New Perspective on Life in Russian Annexed Eastern Ukraine

Russia celebrates the first anniversary of the annexation of Ukraine’s eastern regions with pomp and ceremony, dubbing it the “accession of new regions.” However, behind the veneer of celebration, the reality is starkly different. Over 1 to 2 million people have fled the Russian-annexed regions in the past year alone.

Residents in the self-proclaimed “People’s Republics” have mixed opinions about their “accession” to Russia. Those in Donetsk and Luhansk, particularly in the cities that were spared from fighting, welcome the annexation for ending years of economic isolation and legal uncertainty. However, concerns about the devaluation of the ruble and rising inflation dampen their enthusiasm. The real estate market has experienced a surge, but access to ownership rights for destroyed homes remains challenging.

In Mariupol, where the Russian army caused significant damage, urban beautification projects were initiated after the annexation. However, the process of acquiring replacement homes is not as smooth as Russian propaganda claims. Documentation issued by the Russian administration does not grant ownership rights for new buildings, only providing the right to long-term free rent. Ownership can only be obtained by proving complete destruction of the previous home and no ownership of other real estate in Ukraine or Russia.

Teachers in the occupied regions face difficult choices. In some areas, the number of schools has dramatically reduced since the war. Ukrainian teachers are caught between continuing to teach in Ukrainian schools and facing potential imprisonment, or switching to Russian schools and facing backlash from their fellow countrymen. The Russian curriculum is seen as propagandistic, leading some teachers to choose unemployment over compromise.

Living in the annexed regions without a Russian passport is challenging. Access to healthcare is often reliant on having a Russian passport, but hospital directors appointed by Russia can face prosecution by Ukraine for collaboration. Ukrainian passport holders face limited opportunities for employment, pensions, vehicle registration, and access to financial services. Leaving the occupied territories with a Ukrainian passport is possible but subjected to rigorous scrutiny and interrogation.

Life in the Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine presents a complex reality, where different perspectives and challenges coexist. The promise of prosperity and stability is overshadowed by the difficulties faced by residents in various aspects of their daily lives.