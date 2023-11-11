One Year Later: Seeking Justice for Victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium Disaster

One year has passed since the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan football stadium in Indonesia, which claimed the lives of more than 130 people. The families of the victims are now demanding answers and justice, urging the authorities to reopen investigations and recognize the incident as a serious human rights violation.

In a powerful display of unity, families gathered at the National Police Headquarters in Jakarta wearing black T-shirts that read, “Never Forget, 1 October, 2022,” while holding photos of their loved ones who perished. The emotional scenes were captured on video by CNN Indonesia, highlighting the ongoing pain and frustration felt by the families.

The disaster unfolded when a clash between fans and police escalated, causing security forces to respond by firing tear gas into enclosed areas of the stadium. As panic and chaos ensued, a crush occurred at the exits, resulting in the tragic loss of lives. Investigations conducted by government-sanctioned fact-finding teams concluded that the police’s use of tear gas was the primary cause of the crush.

However, despite these findings, only three police officers and two organizers have faced trial thus far. The families of the victims argue that the sentences handed down, ranging from one to two years, are too lenient for the magnitude of the tragedy. Demonstrators, including a grieving mother who lost her daughter, demanded justice and the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.

To express their grievances, families also visited the offices of Komnas HAM, a state human rights institution. They asserted that the Kanjuruhan tragedy constituted a gross violation of human rights and called for an independent investigation team to be formed by the Attorney General’s Office. Skepticism remains regarding the fairness of the investigation if conducted solely by the police, given concerns of conflict of interest.

Daniel, a grieving father who lost his daughter Elvi Duali, expressed his frustration, stating that even after a year, the victims’ families have not received the justice they deserve. He echoed the sentiments of many who feel that the passage of time has brought no significant changes or progress in their pursuit of justice.

The Kanjuruhan Stadium, located in East Java, had a supposed capacity of 38,000 spectators. On the day of the disaster, however, approximately 42,000 tickets were sold, exceeding the intended capacity. The clash between fans and police led to the deployment of tear gas, triggering panic as spectators tried to escape the smoke-filled environment. Tragically, many lost their lives due to being trampled or experiencing asphyxiation and other respiratory issues.

Heartbreakingly, among the victims were 33 children, including a 3-year-old child. Survivor accounts have also highlighted claims of excessive force by armed riot police officers, who allegedly resorted to kicking and beating people at the scene. These accounts further underscore the need for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

Despite President Joko Widodo’s commitment to demolish and rebuild the stadium, one year later, the building remains largely abandoned, covered in graffiti and posters condemning the tragedy. Rights groups, including Amnesty International Indonesia, have criticized the lack of progress, emphasizing that the legal process has yet to provide a sense of justice for the victims and their families.

As the families of the Kanjuruhan stadium disaster victims continue to seek answers and justice, it is crucial for the authorities to consider their demands seriously. A thorough and independent investigation is essential to shed light on the events that transpired, provide closure to the grieving families, and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.

