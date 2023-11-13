Hope Prevails in Kherson: One Year After Liberating City from Russian Forces

By Associated Press

11/11/2023 07:33 AM EST

KHERSON, Ukraine — As the city of Kherson marks the one-year anniversary of its liberation from occupying Russian forces, its residents continue to hold on to hope amidst the constant shelling. Although life has been restricted to the confines of home and necessary trips to the supermarket, the people of Kherson remain resilient.

Despite the ongoing battles taking place across the river, Ukrainians venture out to buy food, cycle through their neighborhoods, and gather at the few open restaurants. This defiance in the face of adversity showcases their unwavering belief that someday, normalcy will return.

Grigori Malov, the owner of one of the three remaining restaurants in the city, understands the value of freedom after having experienced occupation. The continuous shelling is endured, knowing that the situation could always be worse. The success of Ukraine’s offensive a year ago, which forced Russian troops out of Kherson, was anticipated to be a turning point in the war. However, both sides are currently stuck in a deadlock.

On the anniversary, few citizens dared to venture outside, fearing Russian attacks. Nevertheless, a handful of individuals draped in Ukrainian flags stood for a moment at a monument before quietly departing. Malov, who opened his restaurant after the city was liberated, provides a place for residents to gather and celebrate amidst the ongoing conflict.

The sounds of incoming and outgoing fire are a regular occurrence, disrupting the daily lives of the people. Air raid alarms blare throughout the day, and residents have learned to organize their routines accordingly. Between 40-80 shells land in Kherson on a daily basis, and the shelling has not ceased since the city was retaken.

Amidst security concerns, the lack of employment opportunities poses another challenge for the residents of Kherson. With a prewar population of 300,000, the city’s current population of approximately 71,000 consists mostly of elderly individuals. Despite the difficulties, some residents, like Dmytro and Olena, choose to remain in the city and make the best of their situation.

Konstantin Krupenko, overseeing the cleanup efforts in preparation for the anniversary celebration, acknowledges the dangers faced by municipal workers. Their tasks range from removing fallen leaves to clearing rubble from explosion sites. The work routine is unpredictable, with something happening every day.

Although the road to recovery in Kherson remains long and uncertain, its people hold on to hope and persevere. Their determination to rebuild their lives serves as a testament to the human spirit’s resilience in the face of adversity.

FAQs

Q: How long has it been since Kherson was liberated from Russian forces?

A: It has been one year since Ukraine retook the city.

Q: How many restaurants are currently operating in Kherson?

A: Only three restaurants are still open in the city.

Q: How many shells land in Kherson on a daily basis?

A: Between 40-80 shells of different varieties land in the city every day.

Q: What is the population of Kherson after the war?

A: The city’s population is currently around 71,000, with most residents being elderly.

Q: Are there any job opportunities in Kherson?

A: There are very few job opportunities available in the city.