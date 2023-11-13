Attempted Suicide and Ramming Attack Shake West Bank Checkpoint

In a shocking incident at the Qalandia checkpoint in the West Bank, an individual suspected of being a terrorist made an apparent attempt to take their own life using an exacto-knife. Alongside this distressing act, a security guard was injured in a ramming attack. The incident occurred on Thursday, according to the Israel Police.

The suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Kfar Aqab, had already inflicted wounds upon themselves with the exacto-knife before reaching the checkpoint. While being approached by a security guard, the suspect abruptly changed lanes and struck another guard in the process.

The security guard who was hit sustained mild injuries to their lower limbs and received prompt medical treatment from Magen David Adom, Israel’s national medical emergency organization. The injured guard was transported to the Mount Scopus campus of Hadassah Medical Center for further care and was later discharged.

According to David Trachtenberg, a paramedic from Magen David Adom, the victim was hit by the vehicle while walking near the checkpoint, resulting in bruises to their limbs. Thankfully, the security forces took immediate action and neutralized the suspect, who remained fully conscious throughout the ordeal.

Police have arrested the suspect and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, treating it as a case of suicidal ramming. A photograph released by the police depicts the thought-provoking image of the knife alongside bloodstains on the driver’s seat.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining safety and order at checkpoints. It highlights the need for continuous vigilance and quick response to ensure the protection of innocent individuals who cross these checkpoints regularly.

