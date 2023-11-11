Collision in Suez Canal: Vessel Refloated, Traffic Unaffected

In a recent incident on the Suez Canal, one of the two vessels involved in a collision has been successfully refloated and moved to anchorage for inspection. Despite the accident, shipping traffic on the canal continues to operate smoothly.

The Singapore-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, BW Lesmes, operated by BW LNG AS, ran aground while transiting southbound through the Suez Canal. Shortly after the grounding, another vessel collided with the BW Lesmes at a low speed. Fortunately, the incident did not affect the operational capabilities of the vessel.

Initial reports from the crew onboard the BW Lesmes indicate that the vessel remains structurally intact. Additionally, all crew members are safe, and there have been no reports of pollution.

The successful re-floatation of the BW Lesmes took place at 03:30 a.m. local time, and the vessel is now under pilotage while proceeding to Suez anchorage for further inspections.

The other vessel involved in the collision has been identified as the Cayman Islands-flagged oil products tanker, Burri. At present, the Burri is moored approximately 12 km (7.5 miles) from the southern end of the canal, pointing southward.

The Suez Canal Authority has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. However, it is important to note that the collision has not caused any disruption to shipping traffic in the busy waterway.

The Suez Canal serves as a vital route for global trade, connecting Europe and Asia. Approximately 12% of the world’s trade flows through this key waterway. Notably, the canal faced a significant disruption earlier this year when the Ever Given, a massive container ship, became stuck and blocked the canal for six days, resulting in widespread disruptions to global trade.

Despite this recent collision, the situation has been swiftly managed, and shipping traffic continues to flow unhindered through the Suez Canal.

