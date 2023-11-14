A Desperate Fight for Freedom: Family’s Unyielding Effort to Rescue Loved One Held Captive

A dark cloud has loomed over the Engel family since the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel a month ago. Devastated by the kidnapping of their beloved teenage nephew, Ofir Engel, the family has rallied together to bring attention to the plight of the remaining hostages still held by Hamas. With an unwavering determination, they have launched a pressure campaign, hoping that their efforts will lead to the release of their son-like nephew.

Ofir, a high school student, was taken hostage while visiting his girlfriend’s family in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7. The attack, orchestrated by Hamas terrorists, resulted in the death of over 100 people in the predominantly peaceful kibbutz. This tragedy has left the Engel family in a state of utter anguish and despair.

Yael Engel Lichi, Ofir’s aunt, is the driving force behind the family’s fight for justice. She implores every parent around the world to imagine the unimaginable – the chilling thought of their innocent children being ripped away from their homes, violated, and brutally murdered. It is these horrifying images that fuel their resolve to bring their nephew back home.

While there have been no direct communications from Ofir since the kidnapping, a glimmer of hope remains. Yael relayed that Ofir’s cell phone pinged from Gaza on October 8, raising hope that he is still alive and holding on against all odds. This small ray of optimism serves as a catalyst for their unyielding pursuit of freedom for their beloved Ofir.

The international community has taken notice of the Engel family’s plight. The Dutch government has provided support, meeting with Ofir’s father to discuss the situation. Yael’s father, too, met with the Qatari Ambassador to the Netherlands, as Qatar, a key host to Hamas leadership, plays an active role in facilitating negotiations for the release of hostages.

Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization, reportedly holds approximately 240 hostages in Gaza. In a desperate attempt to eradicate their existence, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hamas members, resulting in casualties among the hostages. Amid this dangerous conflict, Hamas has released only four hostages, while one has been successfully rescued.

Israel, determined to ensure the safety of its citizens, stands firm in its stance – no discussions about a ceasefire will take place until all the hostages are freed. The families affected by these tragic events, like the Engel family, desperately cling to the hope that their loved ones will be returned to them unharmed.

The Engel family’s world has been consumed by thoughts of Ofir’s well-being. Their days and nights are dedicated to supporting one another, finding solace in shared experiences, and keeping the flame of hope alive. However, the pain is unbearable, as even simple conversations about Ofir’s condition overwhelm them with anguish.

FAQ:

1. Who is Ofir Engel?

Ofir Engel is a Dutch high school student who was innocently visiting his girlfriend’s family in Kibbutz Be’eri when he was violently kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. He is dearly loved by his family, who are tirelessly fighting for his release.

2. What role does Hamas play in this situation?

Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist group, is responsible for the kidnapping of Ofir Engel and holds numerous other hostages. Their actions have ignited a conflict with Israel, which continues until all the hostages are released.

3. What is being done to secure the release of the hostages?

The Engel family, with the support of the Dutch government and international diplomatic efforts, is engaged in a pressure campaign to bring attention to the hostages’ plight. Qatar, a key player in the region, is actively involved in negotiating for their release.

4. How many hostages are still held by Hamas?

It is estimated that Hamas currently holds around 240 hostages in Gaza. Despite some hostage releases and successful rescues, the majority remain in captivity, hoping for their freedom.

