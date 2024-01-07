Danger Strikes in Binyamin: What You Need to Know

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday morning in Binyamin, as a shooting attack claimed the life of one individual near the British Police Junction at Wadi al-Haramiya. The victim, an Israeli Arab in his 30s and a resident of Jerusalem, succumbed to his injuries from the gunshots.

As Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics rushed to the scene, the severity of the situation became apparent. Despite their efforts to provide medical assistance, the victim’s critical condition rendered their efforts futile, and he was tragically pronounced dead.

In the aftermath of this horrifying incident, the IDF and security forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. Their vehicle was later discovered a few kilometers away from the attack site, intensifying the search for those responsible.

Israel Gantz, the Head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, arrived at the scene soon after the attack, witnessing the grim aftermath. MDA paramedic Benjamin Rosenbaum, who was also present, described the harrowing scene. “We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a 30-year-old man sitting in a car, unconscious without a pulse and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body,” he recounted. “We performed medical aid, but his injury was critical, and we had to pronounce him dead.”

As authorities continue their investigation, it is crucial to stay updated on this developing story. Our hearts go out to the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time.

