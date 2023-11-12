New Shootings Near Hebron Highlight Escalating Tensions in West Bank

Reports have emerged of another shooting attack near the city of Hebron in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, resulting in the death of an Israeli woman and serious injuries to a man. The attack occurred on Route 60, a major north-south artery that runs through the West Bank. Israeli first responders and soldiers made attempts to revive the woman at the scene but were unsuccessful. The woman’s daughter, who was present during the incident, fortunately escaped unharmed.

While investigations are still ongoing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the attack, along with previous incidents targeting Israelis, has been funded and encouraged by Iran and its satellite states. Netanyahu has promised that Israel will take measures to respond appropriately.

The Israeli army has set up roadblocks in the area as they search for the suspects involved in the attack. Hebron has also been shut down in an effort to control and secure the situation. Israeli Army Radio reports that the attackers fired 25 bullets, with 22 of them directly hitting the car of the Israeli settlers.

This incident follows a similar shooting attack last week in Huwara, south of Nablus, where two Israelis lost their lives. The increasing violence in the West Bank this year has been alarming, with Israeli raids in Palestinian refugee camps and a growing number of settler attacks on Palestinian communities. On the other side, there has also been a rising number of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

As tensions continue to escalate, questions arise about the possibility of finding a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many far-right religious settlers reside in illegal settlements in Hebron, which has become a flashpoint for violence.

