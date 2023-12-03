Fatal Knife Attack Occurs Near Eiffel Tower, Shocking Parisians

In a horrifying incident near the iconic Eiffel Tower, one person has been killed and two others injured in a knife attack. The suspect, a French citizen previously known to intelligence services, was arrested by the French police. The attack took place at Bir Hakeim, and the motive behind this tragic event is still under investigation.

The victim, a tourist from Germany born in the Philippines, unfortunately lost their life as a result of the attack. Two others were wounded, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Swift action by the police officers at the scene included the use of a taser to neutralize the attacker, ensuring that the suspect posed no further threat.

The suspect, who was born in France in 1997, had already come under the radar of intelligence services in the past. In 2016, he was sentenced to four years in prison for planning violent actions. Additionally, he was known to suffer from serious psychiatric disorders.

French President Emmanuel Macron has labeled this incident as a terror attack, and the Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office will be leading the investigation. Expressing his condolences to the victim’s family, Macron vowed that justice would be served. He commended the efforts of the French emergency services in swiftly responding to the situation.

As the investigation continues, the area near the Eiffel Tower is being closely monitored by authorities. Security measures have been intensified, and members of the public are urged to stay away from the vicinity.

