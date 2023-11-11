Italian Air Force Display Team Crash: Tragic Incident Claims One Life and Injures Three Others

In a devastating incident at the Turin-Caselle Airport in northwest Italy, an Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolore acrobatic team pilot narrowly escaped death as their jet crashed moments after takeoff. The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft mere seconds before the crash, saving their own life. However, the burning wreckage tragically struck a passing car, resulting in the death of a 5-year-old girl and leaving three other family members with severe burns.

The incident was captured on video and shared on the QuotidianoCanavese Youtube channel, shocking viewers with the heart-wrenching visuals. The footage shows one of the team’s Aermacchi MB-339PAN jets breaking away from its formation and struggling to gain altitude. In a desperate measure, the pilot ejected just moments before the crash, narrowly avoiding the impact. The flaming wreckage then careened out of the airport perimeter, colliding with the unsuspecting car.

According to a report from Italy’s ANSA news agency, the crash was preceded by an engine problem during takeoff. The Frecce Tricolore team had been en route to perform at the Vercelli Airshow, further emphasizing the tragic nature of the incident. Subsequently, the Turin prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation into the crash, aiming to uncover the cause behind this devastating accident.

The Frecce Tricolore, renowned for their aerial displays, have been utilizing the MB-339PAN jets since 1982. Their previous aircraft of choice was the Fiat G.91 PAN. Sadly, this is not the first time the team has experienced a tragic event. In 1988, during the Ramstein airshow, three members of the team and 67 spectators lost their lives in a horrific mid-air collision at low altitude.

As more information regarding this incident unfolds, we will continue to keep our readers updated. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating crash, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young girl who tragically lost her life.

