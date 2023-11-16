New Technology Offers Hope for Safer Landmine Clearance in Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine – Landmines pose a grave threat to the safety and progress of Ukrainian forces on the frontlines. The abundance of these deadly explosives, strategically planted by occupying Russian troops, has become a major obstacle in Ukraine’s long-awaited summer counteroffensive. However, new technology is emerging that offers hope for safer and more efficient landmine clearance.

Volodymyr, a 47-year-old sapper with the dangerous task of clearing landmines, spoke about the challenges they face on a daily basis. “We lose one sapper every day, either wounded or dead. It’s a dangerous job,” he said. Despite the risks, sappers like Volodymyr are on the frontlines, ensuring the safety of their fellow soldiers and the eventual return of civilians to their homes.

The use of landmines by the occupying forces extends beyond the usual targets. “They mine everything. Open doors, boxes and crates, even toys,” Volodymyr explained. “They know that our med-evac groups lift the wounded and the dead, under which they then find these explosives. And this is very dangerous for us.” The widespread deployment of landmines has inflicted a heavy toll on Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive.

However, recent developments in technological innovations offer a glimmer of hope. Ukraine’s factories have harnessed their manufacturing capabilities to produce equipment that enhances the safety of sappers. One such device is the “kitten” hook, a folding steel hook used to dislodge booby traps. Its retractable tongs, reminiscent of a cat’s claws, assist in safely removing these hazardous explosives.

Another development is the introduction of “spider boots,” designed to minimize the impact of a blast on sappers. Manufactured based on a modified Canadian prototype, these boots lift each foot off the ground on four metal legs, ensuring that any explosion will not directly harm the sapper’s body.

Ihor Iefymenko, who produces the spider boots at a factory in Kharkiv, shared his motivation for creating this life-saving equipment. “I pitched the idea to the emergency services after a relative lost a toe to a butterfly mine,” he said. This incident reinforced the urgent need for improved protective gear for sappers.

Despite these technological advancements, the danger of landmines persists. The intensity of mining has resulted in a scarcity of sappers, and even after the conflict ends, their work will continue to be crucial. Oleksandr, a medic treating sappers on the frontlines, acknowledged the ongoing threat: “There are definitely not enough sappers, and given the intensity of the mining, even after the war, the sappers will be one of the main professions.”

The use of advanced technology in landmine clearance is an important step towards ensuring the safety of Ukrainian forces and the eventual restoration of peace in the affected regions. While the road ahead remains challenging, these innovations offer hope for a safer future, where the nightmare of landmines becomes a thing of the past.

