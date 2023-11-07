Sweden Increases Defense Budget, Nearing NATO Target

With global security concerns on the rise, the Swedish government is taking steps to bolster its defense capabilities. In a move to enhance military preparedness, Sweden plans to increase its defense budget by 28%. This increase will bring the country closer to reaching NATO’s military spending target of 2% of its gross domestic product.

The defense minister, Pål Jonson, emphasized the importance of having a strong defense in the face of the current security landscape. He stated, “We are in the most serious security policy situation since the end of World War II, which requires Sweden to have a defense that is ready to protect Swedish territory.”

Under the proposed defense bill for 2024, Sweden’s center-right coalition government aims to allocate an additional 27 billion kronor ($2.4 billion) towards military spending. This investment includes approximately 700 million kronor ($63 million) that will be dedicated to Sweden’s future membership in NATO.

While Sweden prepares for NATO membership, it also remains committed to supporting Ukraine and adapting its preparedness and military exercises accordingly. Last year, both Sweden and neighboring Finland sought protection under NATO’s security umbrella following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland has already joined the alliance, but Sweden’s application is still awaiting approval.

One of the obstacles in Sweden’s path to NATO membership has been Turkey’s objection, citing Sweden’s refusal to extradite individuals suspected of links to Kurdish militant organizations. Turkey has also expressed concern over demonstrations in Sweden and Denmark where the Quran was burned. However, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that Turkey would no longer block Sweden’s application.

The three-party Swedish government, consisting of the conservative Moderates, the Christian Democrats, and the Liberals, holds a majority in the Swedish parliament with the support of the far-right party, the Sweden Democrats.

As Sweden moves forward with these defense budget increases and its pursuit of NATO membership, it reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding its territory and contributing to collective defense efforts.