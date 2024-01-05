Israel Fears Possible Outbreak of War with Hezbollah Along Lebanese Border

EILON, Israel — The threat of a new kind of war looms as tensions rise along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Hezbollah militants, situated just a mile away in Lebanon, have long been seen as a potential threat by David Shtift and his neighbors. They claimed to have witnessed Hezbollah special forces gathering along the border, constructing lookout posts in seemingly innocent structures, and even hearing what they believed to be the sounds of underground tunnels being dug. The Israeli army, however, insisted that the country’s enemies were deterred and that its borders were impenetrable. Despite this, the kibbutz of Eilon, unwilling to take any chances, took matters into their own hands. They spent funds to acquire long guns for their local defense unit, secured emergency water and electricity sources, and even built a military clinic in preparation for potential attacks.

Their concerns were reinforced on October 7, when thousands of fighters from Hamas breached Israel’s southern border, launching a deadly attack that claimed the lives of 1,200 people and took another 240 hostage. This attack confirmed the fears held by Shtift and the residents of Eilon. Shtift remarked that the events in the south were precisely what they had warned about and still feared could happen in their own community.

Following the attack, over 70,000 Israelis from the northern border have evacuated their homes, plunging the region into a closed military zone. Israeli battalions, comprising thousands of soldiers, have been deployed to the area. Just across the border, Hezbollah fighters engage in intense firefights. This ongoing conflict has already claimed the lives of over 120 Hezbollah fighters, 20 civilians, 12 soldiers, and 5 Israeli civilians.

Despite not being an official war zone, the Israeli military and Hezbollah are engaged in daily skirmishes. The Israeli military has reported the use of short-range mortars, Russian “Kornet” antitank missiles, and thermobaric bombs by Hezbollah, destroying homes in Israeli kibbutzim. In response, Israeli artillery and air strikes have been carried out, perpetuating the cycle of violence along the volatile borderland.

The fear of an all-out war intensifies as Hezbollah, unlike Hamas, is seen as a formidable army equipped with advanced training and an arsenal of approximately 150,000 missiles. This has led many Israelis to believe that their government is underestimating the gravity of this threat. The recent killing of Saleh Arouri, a senior Hamas official, in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Beirut has further heightened tensions in the region. Hezbollah’s leader, Hasan Nasrallah, warned of retaliation and stated that if Israel were to wage war on Lebanon, the cost would be substantial.

The situation has left many Israeli evacuees feeling abandoned by their government. Assistance took weeks to arrive, leaving many without temporary accommodation or answers about the status of their homes. The government is now engaging in negotiations with the Lebanese government and Hezbollah representatives to de-escalate the situation. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has conveyed to the White House that a diplomatic solution must be reached within a short period of time.

To address the threat, Israeli officials are considering the creation of buffer zones, similar to those established during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon from 1985 to 2000. These buffer zones would extend several kilometers into southern Lebanon and Gaza, with Israel also aiming to control the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border.

The recent events have forced Israel to reassess its defense strategies. The reliance on technology, such as the “smart wall” equipped with sensors and cameras, has proven insufficient. Many soldiers have turned to low-tech solutions, embracing strategies from the 1950s and relying on old-fashioned communication methods.

As tensions persist and the risk of all-out war remains, Israelis living near the border are grappling with uncertainty, questioning their government’s handling of the situation, and anxiously awaiting the resolution that will restore their sense of security.

Sources: www.washingtonpost.com