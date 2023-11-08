Israel’s Defense Minister Announces Troop Deployment along Border

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has made a significant announcement regarding the deployment of troops along the border with Gaza. In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers, Gallant urged the forces to be prepared for a potential order to move into the Gaza Strip. While the exact timing of the invasion was not disclosed, Gallant’s statement emphasized the readiness and organization required from the troops.

This development comes in the wake of a violent cross-border massacre by Hamas militants, which prompted Israel to mass tens of thousands of troops along the border. As tensions escalate, Israeli airstrikes have intensified, targeting various locations in the Gaza Strip. The airstrikes have exacerbated fears among the more than 2 million trapped Palestinians, with safe zones also being under attack.

As hospitals in Gaza struggle with limited medical supplies and fuel shortage, doctors have resorted to stitching wounds using mobile phone light and treating infected wounds with vinegar from local stores. The dire conditions in Gaza have prompted calls for aid delivery, with Egypt negotiating for the entry of fuel for hospitals. Meanwhile, Israel has consented to the entry of food, water, and medicine from Egypt, potentially offering a glimmer of hope for some relief in the territory.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports an alarming number of casualties, with thousands of people killed or injured since the conflict began. The majority of the victims are women, children, and older adults. Additionally, more than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes as Israel instructed them to evacuate. These displaced individuals have sought shelter in UN-run schools or with relatives.

While the possibility of aid delivery through Rafah, the only connection to Egypt, has arisen, there are concerns about the fragility of the arrangement. Israel has declared that the supplies should only reach civilians in southern Gaza, and any attempt by Hamas to divert the aid will be thwarted. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that deliveries will cease if Hamas interferes with the aid.

As the situation in Gaza remains precarious, the focus now shifts to the repair of the damaged border road to facilitate aid transportation. The first deliveries are expected to take place in the coming days, providing much-needed assistance to the beleaguered population.