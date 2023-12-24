A Different Christmas in Bethlehem: Reflecting on Peace and Unity During Troubled Times

Bethlehem, the sacred birthplace of Jesus, usually comes alive with vibrant Christmas festivities and joyous celebrations. However, this year, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has cast a sad and somber atmosphere over the town, transforming it into a ghost town on Christmas Eve. The traditional festive lights, the bustling Manger Square, and the enthusiastic gatherings of tourists and youth marching bands were noticeably absent.

The absence of the customary decorations and the feeling of darkness permeated the air as Brother John Vinh, a Franciscan monk from Vietnam, gazed at the nativity scene in Manger Square. The baby Jesus lay wrapped in a white shroud, a poignant reminder of the thousands of innocent children who have lost their lives in the conflict in Gaza. Barbed wire surrounding the scene served as a stark contrast to the usual vibrancy and color that fills the square during the Christmas season.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities has dealt a severe blow to Bethlehem’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism which accounts for approximately 70% of its income. With major airlines canceling flights to Israel and the lack of visitors, more than 70 hotels have been forced to shut down, leaving thousands unemployed. Gift shops struggled to open their doors, and even once they did, the number of visitors remained scarce.

The decision to forgo celebrations was not made lightly. Ala’a Salameh, owner of Afteem Restaurant, expressed the sentiment shared by many. He said, “We can’t justify putting out a tree and celebrating as normal when some people in Gaza don’t even have houses to go to.” In a year filled with sadness, silence replaced the traditional musical marches through Bethlehem’s streets, and flags of unity were raised by young scouts and local students.

Bethlehem’s mayor, Hana Haniyeh, delivered a heartfelt address to the crowd, expressing a message of peace and love that has been the town’s tradition every year on Christmas. However, this year, the message was overshadowed by profound sadness, grief, and anger at the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. Under a poignant banner that read “Bethlehem’s Christmas bells ring for a cease-fire in Gaza,” the people of Bethlehem stood together in solidarity, hoping for a resolution and an end to the violence.

