War Veterans Reflect on Israel’s Changing Society 50 Years After the Yom Kippur War

As the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War approaches, war veterans Roni Mansur and Moshe Kahalani are more concerned with the state of Israeli society than with the ceremonies and commemorations marking the occasion. Mansur, who served as a tank driver during the war, believes that the country needs to focus on more pressing matters than formalities.

Both Mansur and Kahalani vividly remember the events leading up to the war. They recall being stationed in Nafah, the main IDF base on the Golan Heights, and noticing signs of heightened alert. Instead of being released to go home for the holiday, they were called back to their tanks. Mansur and Kahalani’s platoon was sent to Outpost 111, a crucial point along the ceasefire line that controlled a main avenue for enemy vehicles.

The war, which lasted for several weeks, was a harrowing experience for both men. They faced massed Syrian divisions moving slowly toward their position and engaged in a desperate battle to hold their ground. Mansur, now a 69-year-old tech CEO, acknowledges that time has taken a toll on his physical abilities. He can no longer jump onto the tank with the same agility as he once could.

However, their primary concern now is the division they see in Israeli society. Mansur believes that the country should address more pressing issues instead of focusing solely on ceremonies. Both veterans carry the memory of their fallen comrades and a deep love for the country they defended. They hope for a more unified and cohesive society, where people can come together despite their differences.

As Israel commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, the reflections of veterans like Mansur and Kahalani offer a fresh perspective on the significance of the war and its lasting impact on the nation. Their experiences serve as a reminder that the true legacy of the Yom Kippur War lies not only in the battles fought, but also in the way it shaped Israeli society and its direction for the future.