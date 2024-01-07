Bangladesh Election Day: Sheikh Hasina’s Remark on BNP Sparks Controversy

In a turn of events during the Bangladesh general elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League, took a strong stance against the opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Refusing to compete in the elections, the BNP faced allegations from Hasina, who labeled them a “terrorist organization.” This remark stirred controversy and added fuel to the already heated political climate in the country.

Hasina, accompanied by her family, cast her vote at City College in Dhaka early in the morning. In her statement, she highlighted the significance of democracy for the growth and development of the nation. Stressing the achievements made since the implementation of a democratic system in 2009, Hasina emphasized the need to continue safeguarding democratic rights in the country. She firmly stated that without democracy, sustainable development would be impossible.

As the day unfolded, tensions between the Awami League and the BNP intensified. The BNP, led by former Prime Minister Khalida Zia, refused to participate in the elections, citing concerns over fairness and freedom. Labeling the election as a “sham,” the BNP called for a 48-hour nationwide strike and urged the public to boycott the polls.

Despite the absence of the main opposition party, the elections went ahead, with over 119.6 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots. Voting took place in 299 out of 300 constituencies, with one center conducting the election at a later date due to the death of a candidate. A total of 27 political parties and 436 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 12th general assembly election. Notably, female voters make up nearly half of the eligible population, and approximately 15 million voters are participating for the first time.

The controversial remark made by Sheikh Hasina adds another layer to the political landscape in Bangladesh. As the election results unfold, the impact of the BNP’s decision to boycott the elections and the consequences of Hasina’s remark will become clearer. It remains to be seen how this will shape the country’s political future and the relationship between the Awami League and the BNP.

(Source: Hindustan Times)